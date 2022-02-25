Brandon Kirk says he and his wife were denied four times by both FEMA and the Small Business Administration before getting aid. Then more financial headaches began.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Winchester man convicted on COVID small business loan wire fraud, tried for more than $13 million - February 25, 2022
- Some 2020 wildfire survivors frustrated with FEMA and SBA loan process - February 25, 2022
- Small Business Loan Officer - February 25, 2022