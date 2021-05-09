Dozens of venture-funded tech startups announced deals with special-purpose acquisition companies within about a year of receiving taxpayer-funded forgivable loans designed to help small businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Some Startups Went From Rescue PPP Loans to SPAC Windfalls
Dozens of venture-funded tech startups announced deals with special-purpose acquisition companies within about a year of receiving taxpayer-funded forgivable loans designed to help small businesses …