As conservative justices appeared skeptical of Biden’s student-debt relief plan, Sonia Sotomayor pushed back on GOP arguments around its fairness.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Sonia Sotomayor pushes back on conservative SCOTUS justices who questioned the fairness of Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan, saying the US is ‘not a society of unlimited … - February 28, 2023
- Small Business Assoc. to give federal assistance to WNY residents, businesses affected by Christmas blizzard - February 28, 2023
- ‘We just keep getting hit’: Borrowers rally over Supreme Court case on student loan debt relief - February 28, 2023