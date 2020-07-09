The U.S. Small Business Administration released detailed information on loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Wednesday. “The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SPREADSHEET: Small Business Administration releases detailed information on Coastal Empire, Lowcountry PPP loan recipients - July 8, 2020
- Here are some of the billionaires who got PPP loans while small businesses went bankrupt - July 8, 2020
- PPP Loan Program Extended; Loan Data Released: What Small Businesses Need To Know - July 8, 2020