“I think one of the unique differentiators of our product is that we can see the data that comes across payments,” Square Capital head Jackie Reses says. “We can see the success of these businesses li…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Square Capital head: We are leveraging data to extend credit to small businesses that lack access to traditional loans
“I think one of the unique differentiators of our product is that we can see the data that comes across payments,” Square Capital head Jackie Reses says. “We can see the success of these businesses li…