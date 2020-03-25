Shares of Square surged Wednesday after the White House and Senate leaders agreed on terms for a bill that could allow nonbank lenders to participate in emergency lending to help small businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Square rallies on hopes of Senate bill keeping small businesses afloat - March 25, 2020
- Wolf rolls out $60M small business assistance program - March 25, 2020
- Kitsap small business owners search for assistance in wake of mandatory shutdown - March 25, 2020