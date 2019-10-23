“The bank sees the highest loan requests during the month of November for bonus and year end … generated R2.39 trillion in turnover in the first quarter of 2019. Out of this amount, large businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Standard Bank can now approve a R6 million business loan in 3 minutes - October 23, 2019
- Consumers taking online, personal loans to fuel Diwali purchases - October 23, 2019
- Local companies win Idea Leap grants to grow more business - October 22, 2019