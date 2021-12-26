Starling Bank gears up to buy lending business in a bid to fuel growth ahead of stock market flotation

The digital bank – which is backed by large institutions including Fidelity and Goldman Sachs – is on the hunt for companies ranging from small business lenders to mortgage providers.
