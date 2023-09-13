In Northern Ireland, £5.4m (37%) of loans have gone to female founders and more than £603,000 (4%) to people from black, asian and other ethnic minority backgrounds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Start Up Loans milestone with more than £14.5million worth of loans issued to over 1,600 Northern Ireland firms - September 13, 2023
- Chamber hosts small business event - September 13, 2023
- The Business Credit Crunch At Big Banks Worsens - September 12, 2023