Facebook has entered the lending business after announcing a new initiative to provide loans to small and medium businesses that advertise on its platform across 200 cities and towns. India is the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- STARTUP DIGEST: Facebook India launches ‘Small Business Loans Initiative’, MyGlamm acquires BabyChakra, Apple delays return to office - August 21, 2021
- Facebook unveils initiative to help small businesses secure loans in India - August 21, 2021
- SBA Must Give Strip Clubs Second Round Of PPP Loans - August 20, 2021