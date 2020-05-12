Startup Small Businesses Struggle to Obtain Coronavirus (COVID-19) Financial Assistance; Remain Hopeful Despite Confusion Over CARES Act

Startup small businesses are reporting varied attitudes about the CARES Act, and only 25% of startups have received non-government financial help in response to COVID-19, according to new data …
