Members of the Ohio Minority Development Financing Advisory Board approved loans for Chagrin Valley Dental, in Chagrin Falls, and Eco Energy Construction Inc. in Uniontown.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- State OKs loans totaling nearly $400,000 to two female-owned businesses in NE Ohio - April 26, 2023
- AU Small Finance Bank expects credit growth of 27-28% for this FY – CEO - April 26, 2023
- Small Business Administration announces disaster declaration following March 31st tornado outbreak - April 25, 2023