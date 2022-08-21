The state has begun the process to dispense nearly $237 million in federal funding to support small businesses. Up to $72 million of the funding Michigan received from the federal Small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- State to deploy $72M in first round of federally funded small business loans, investments - August 21, 2022
- ‘The pause has meant everything:’ What happens to borrowers — and the economy — if Biden lets student loan payments resume after August 31? - August 21, 2022
- Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Supports Small Businesses Through New Community First(R) Accelerate Grants and Increased Investment in 0% Advances - August 20, 2022