A state-funded small business loan program closed to new applications after reopening for just six hours Tuesday due to “overwhelming demand,” state Treasurer Vivek Malek said in a news release this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- State treasurer closes small business loan application program, cites ‘extraordinary demand’ - January 4, 2024
- 10 Best Small Personal Loans of January 2024 - January 4, 2024
- Fundbox Small-Business Loans: 2024 Review - January 4, 2024