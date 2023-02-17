The initial loans to California small businesses have been offered by lenders under the State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces first loans offered through revitalized State Small Business Program - February 17, 2023
- How to Invest in Black-Owned Businesses - February 17, 2023
- SBA trying to bridge the small-business credit gap in 2023 - February 17, 2023