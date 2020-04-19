Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s hopeful that an agreement with Democratic congressional leaders could be reached Sunday on a small business package stalled in Congress.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Coronavirus US live – Pelosi says lawmakers close to deal for small businesses - April 19, 2020
- Mnuchin, Pelosi say ‘very close’ to a deal on second round of small business loans - April 19, 2020
- Steven Mnuchin says administration and Democrats are ‘close to a deal today’ on small business program - April 19, 2020