Expressing concern over the grim situation of small enterprises, the committee recommended the government to unveil a “larger economic package aimed at bolstering demand, investment, exports and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Stimulus ‘inadequate’, 25% of MSME loans may default: Panel
Expressing concern over the grim situation of small enterprises, the committee recommended the government to unveil a “larger economic package aimed at bolstering demand, investment, exports and …