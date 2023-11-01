Global stock indexes were higher and the U.S. dollar was nearly flat on Wednesday ahead of the afternoon’s Federal Reserve’s policy decision, while Treasury yields slipped on Treasury Department plans to “gradually” boost the size of its debt auctions to meet financing needs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Wall Street closes higher on eve of Fed decision; investors assess earnings - November 1, 2023
- Taycor Financial vs. Triton Capital: Which small business lender is right for you? - November 1, 2023
- The Fed decision to hold rates steady won’t offer much relief to Main Street businesses - November 1, 2023