A survey by the online loan marketplace LendingTree found that half of Americans plan to participate in Small Business Saturday, spending an average of $305 each. Nearly two-third of consumers said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Loan filings for 13th month pay extended - November 27, 2021
- Stores hope to get a boost from shoppers on Small Business Saturday - November 27, 2021
- Small Business Saturday: White House encourages America to shop small - November 27, 2021