Having insight into a merchant’s cash flow also allows Stripe, Square and PayPal to make financing offers and approvals quickly compared to the weeks and months a traditional bank can take to approve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Stripe joins Square and PayPal in small business lending - September 6, 2019
- Here’s Exactly How Much the Trade War Is Affecting Small Businesses, According to a New Survey - September 6, 2019
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Xperi, Matthews, Great Ajax, First Business Financial and MidWest One - September 6, 2019