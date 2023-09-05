A s higher prices and rising interest rates weigh on consumer spending, tens of millions of student loan borrowers will as soon as Oct. 1 face repayments after a three-year pause. Finance chiefs are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Student Loan Borrowers Face Repayment Soon. CFOs Are Watching to See if Spending Takes a Hit. - September 5, 2023
- 60pc of small businesses can’t repay their loans - September 5, 2023
- DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses - September 5, 2023