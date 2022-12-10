More than 40 million borrowers like Joy Morales-Bartlett were eligible to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt under Pres. Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Student loan borrowers thought they were getting relief. Now, courts have their lives on hold. - December 10, 2022
- Student loan borrowers thought they were getting relief. Now, courts have put their lives on hold. - December 10, 2022
- The Best Small Business Government Grants in 2022 - December 10, 2022