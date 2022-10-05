Student-loan companies have ‘illegally hampered’ debt relief for borrowers in targeted repayment and forgiveness programs, consumer watchdog says

The CFPB found student-loan companies have allegedly engaged in illegal behavior by denying borrowers forgiveness through PSLF and income-based plans.
