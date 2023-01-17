Ray-Duncan is accused of using the fraud proceeds to purchase a Regal 35 Sport Coupe yacht, purses by Prada, Gucci and Saint Laurent, red leather dog collars by Gucci, sunglasses by Burberry, Gucci, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Suburban businesswoman obtained $440K in small business loans, bought yacht and Gucci dog collars: indictment - January 17, 2023
- Denied a Personal Loan? This Could Be the Reason Why - January 17, 2023
- CGCC-guaranteed loans reach $92.7 million - January 17, 2023