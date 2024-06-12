Sundaram Home forayed into SBL financing in October 2022 and over the first 18 months, the response has been quite satisfactory. It has disbursed over ₹125 crore to small shops and entrepreneurs in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Miami-area rapper ‘Money Rod’ faces prison time after pleading guilty to pandemic loan fraud - June 12, 2024
- Sundaram Home plans to disburse ₹300 cr in FY25 under emerging business segment - June 12, 2024
- American National Bank of Texas to Open New Loan Production Office in South Dallas This Fall - June 12, 2024