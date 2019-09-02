Banks should give more loans to small businesses to enhance economic growth, Wajir first lady Kheira Omar has said. Omar on Saturday said small and medium enterprises play a key role in the economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Support small business for economic growth, banks urged - September 2, 2019
- Lending Portal and Business Lender join forces to give Australian Small Businesses a fighting chance - September 1, 2019
- Multiple loan policies … one target - September 1, 2019