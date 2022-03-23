Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) sees its microfinance customers as potential cross-selling targets for micro housing loans, micro loans against property (LAP), and two-wheeler loans. The Navi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank to offer micro and 2-wheeler loans - March 23, 2022
- Loan program helps Richmond’s small businesses thrive - March 23, 2022
- Pitney Bowes and Funding Circle Partner to Support Small Business Lending - March 23, 2022