ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with Swoop Funding.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Swoop Funding Selects ForwardAI Tech to Enhance Loan Underwriting - September 12, 2022
- For local small businesses, financing can accelerate growth. - September 12, 2022
- Op-ed: Should a startup use a credit card instead of a loan? - September 12, 2022