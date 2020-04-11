Syracuse OKs ‘COVID-19’ emergency loans to 29 small businesses

A city agency has approved interest-free emergency loans to help 29 small businesses survive the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The 180-day loans average $16,000 and come from a $500,000 …
