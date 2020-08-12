The grants, between $500 to $10,000, must be used for costs associated with personal protective equipment or installing fixtures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Eligible expenses might …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Syracuse small businesses: Don’t miss deadline to apply for coronavirus grants, loans - August 12, 2020
- DeKalb County Launches Small Business Loan Program - August 12, 2020
- Small businesses are quietly dying by the thousands during the coronavirus pandemic - August 12, 2020