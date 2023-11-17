A co-owner of Tacoma Baking Co. pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud in connection to obtaining $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loan funds.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Tacoma Baking Co. owner found guilty of $350K COVID-19 loan fraud - November 17, 2023
- Our opinion: Unpaid loans show irresponsibility - November 17, 2023
- Abandoning Unpaid Loans Another Sign Of Government’s Irresponsibility - November 17, 2023