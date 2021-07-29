By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin Kwara State government has urged business owners in the state to take the chance of World Bank $20million loan earmarked for the state so as to cushion the effects of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- LendingClub Q2 Loan Originations Soar By 84 Pct - July 28, 2021
- Take Advantage of $20million.World Bank’s NG-CARES Loan, Kwara Govt Tells Business Owners - July 28, 2021
- I-Team: A Company Called “F–k The System, LLC” Got a PPP Loan - July 28, 2021