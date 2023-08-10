If you own a substantial amount of your home outright (no longer mortgaged, that is), there are a variety of ways to get funds to kickstart your business. Cash-out refinances, home equity loans, lines …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Take out home equity to invest in your business idea - August 10, 2023
- Miami-Dade Corrections sergeant faces prison time for COVID-19 loan fraud - August 10, 2023
- Banks cautious on lending to small businesses despite high demand, low NPAs - August 10, 2023