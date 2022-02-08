DODOMA City Council has grantedover 800m/- in loans to entrepreneurial groups, as part of 10 per cent of local revenue that should be issued as a loan to youth, women, and people with special needs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- House passes bill to lower NM loan interest rate cap - February 8, 2022
- Tanzania: Dodoma City Grants 800m/ – Loans to Women, Youth - February 8, 2022
- York County center introduced to help build small businesses - February 7, 2022