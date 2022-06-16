Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Eng Robert Gabriel has urged small and large scale entrepreneurs in the region to make use of financial services to boost and expand their businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Tanzania: Use Financial Services to Expand Business, Entrepreneurs Told - June 16, 2022
- EIDL, PPP Loan Fraudsters Could Face Longer Investigation Window. Hold Onto Your Records - June 16, 2022
- Otis Tucker’s Chalmette-based trucking business is booming. So why are loans still elusive? - June 15, 2022