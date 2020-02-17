Percy Mayfield gave up his small business and moved back to Topeka in 2016 to be closer to family after a divorce. He began working for a car dealership, and due to his fluctuating income, eventually …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Tension driven by calls to reform payday loan industry reach Capitol - February 17, 2020
- SBA loan deadline for businesses hit by tornadoes approaching: What you need to know - February 17, 2020
- Best short-term loans: Compare your options - February 17, 2020