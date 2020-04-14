Texas gets $50M in small business loans; strategy to reopen amid coronavirus is coming

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced $50 million in loans for small businesses Monday and said he will reveal strategies later this week related to reopening businesses in Texas amid the novel coronavirus …
