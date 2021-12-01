Texas man spent $1.6 million in PPP loans on cars, a Rolex and clubs. He’s been sentenced to more than 9 years in prison.

Lee Price III falsely misrepresented the status of three companies, and used the money to spend thousands on a strip club, properties and luxury items.
