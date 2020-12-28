Thai central bank eases rules on $16.6 bln soft loans for smaller firms

Thailand’s central bank has further relaxed rules on its 500 billion baht ($16.6 billion) soft loan programme aimed at helping smaller firms cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
