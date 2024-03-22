Additionally, you can get a discount for early repayment. Libertas Funding is an online fintech company that provides financing to small and medium-sized businesses. Its products include term loans …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The best merchant cash advance companies to get quick funding for your small business - March 22, 2024
- U.S. Small Business Administration offers loans to business impacted by wildfire - March 21, 2024
- PPP loan scam milks Raleigh small business owner for $11,500: ‘I dropped my guard’ - March 21, 2024