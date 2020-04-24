Nikola Motors billionaire CEO Trevor Milton explains why his $3.3 billion company hasn’t returned its small business rescue cash.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Private haven for wealthy received $2M from small business loan program - April 24, 2020
- ‘Please don’t make extra payments right now’: A student-loan expert begs federal borrowers to avoid a costly mistake during the pandemic - April 24, 2020
- The Billionaire Founder Of Nikola Motors Explains Why His $3.3B Company Needs Small Business Rescue Cash - April 24, 2020