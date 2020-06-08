Despite the clarity and straightforwardness of the CARES Act’s student loan provisions, the Department of Education’s implementation of the law has been uneven at best, and in some cases, disastrous.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA to issue new forgiveness guidelines for PPP loan recipients after Congress relaxes rules - June 8, 2020
- The CARES Act Was Supposed To Help Student Loan Borrowers, But For Many, It Has Failed - June 8, 2020
- Waynesboro council creates a small-business loan program for COVID-19 relief - June 8, 2020