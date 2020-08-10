The Covid-19 Crisis Has Wiped Out Nearly Half Of Black Small Businesses

Nearly half of Black small businesses had been wiped out by the end of April as the pandemic ravaged minority communities disproportionately, according to a report from the New York Fed.
