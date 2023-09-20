The CFPB posted the Rule on its website on March 30, 2023. The October 1, 2024 implementation date for Tier One lenders (lenders that originated at least 2,500 small business loans in 2022 and 2023) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The Dilemma Facing Lenders Subject to the 1071 Small Business Data Collection and Reporting Rule - September 20, 2023
- SMALL BUSINESS - September 20, 2023
- SMALL BUSINESS - September 20, 2023