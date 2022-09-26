NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2022 / Three woman-owned small businesses placed 1st , 2nd , and 3rd in this year’s She Means Business pitch competition and were awarded a total of $10,000 i …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The Enterprise Center at PathStone Awards $10,000 to Three Woman-Owned Small Businesses in Multi-State Pitch Competition - September 25, 2022
- Gov. Newsom announces $1.1B funding for small businesses - September 25, 2022
- 2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program - September 25, 2022