Albert Einstein Academies, a small San Diego charter school chain, turned down a forgivable $3 million Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘The ethical thing to do’: Why this small San Diego charter school passed on COVID PPP loans - March 22, 2022
- SME lending platform Validus acquires Citi Singapore’s CitiBusiness loan portfolio - March 22, 2022
- Small Business Administration to begin Pilot Program to help small business owners - March 22, 2022