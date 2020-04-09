The central bank will offer up to $600 billion in loans through its Main Street Lending Program to small- and mid-sized businesses hit by the sudden economic halt. Firms tapping the credit pool “must …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The Fed unveils up to $2.3 trillion in additional virus relief for small businesses and local governments - April 9, 2020
- U.S. Small Business Rescue Loans to Be Allocated Zero Percent Risk Weight, Regulators Say - April 9, 2020
- Small Business Voices: Born out of the Great Recession, Denver-area construction company braces for COVID-19 falllout - April 9, 2020