Thousands of companies working their way out of bankruptcy are now eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program after ProPublica reported that the Small Business Administration had been excluding them …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
The Federal Government Will Now Give PPP Loans to Borrowers in Bankruptcy
Thousands of companies working their way out of bankruptcy are now eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program after ProPublica reported that the Small Business Administration had been excluding them …