With the government set to issue a new round of business loans as part of its latest COVID-19 relief bill, struggling small businesses, like Thereasa Black’s gelato shop, are hoping for more than a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- The inequities of PPP: Megachurches, large corporations receive money ahead of small businesses - January 18, 2021
- Massachusetts Will Tax Some Business Owners Who Got PPP Loans - January 18, 2021
- Vaccine Critics Received More Than $1 Million in Pandemic Relief Loans - January 18, 2021