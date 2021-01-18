WASHINGTON – Five prominent anti-vaccine organizations that have been known to spread misleading information about the coronavirus received more than $850,000 in loans from the federal Paycheck …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- The Latest: Anti-vax groups received more than $800,000 in PPP loans from Trump administration - January 18, 2021
- Unity National Bank of Houston N.A. Partners With Cross River to Assist Minority-Owned and Small Businesses Nationwide to Secure Loans Under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program … - January 18, 2021
- PPP loans are back: Expanded program covers more businesses and more expenses - January 18, 2021